L2 Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.82.

NYSE:MOH traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $369.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

