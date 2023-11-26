L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

L2 Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average of $133.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.