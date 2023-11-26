L2 Asset Management LLC Takes $448,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horiko Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 7.7% in the second quarter. Horiko Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Lennar by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65,164 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lennar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Lennar by 75.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Lennar by 133.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 9,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.