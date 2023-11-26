Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 734.29 ($9.19).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 715 ($8.95) to GBX 750 ($9.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.38) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.01) to GBX 825 ($10.32) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($9.95) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.63) to GBX 800 ($10.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 660 ($8.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,571.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 405.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 595.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 591.66. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 502.87 ($6.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690 ($8.63).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

