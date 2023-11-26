Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 104 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $190.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.