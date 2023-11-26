Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 19,992 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 107,784 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 405,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

PMO opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More

