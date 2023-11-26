Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 19,992 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.14% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 52,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PMO opened at $10.32 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

