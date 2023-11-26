Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in APA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,761,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,373,000 after purchasing an additional 443,805 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of APA by 7.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of APA by 56.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after acquiring an additional 339,141 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

