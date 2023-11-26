Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BME stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

