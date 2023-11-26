Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,254 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $171.70 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

