Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 23,089 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $11,394,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth about $6,762,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 700.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 288,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after buying an additional 233,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $31.66 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

