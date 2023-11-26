Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.