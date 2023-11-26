Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

