Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 191,846 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000.

BME stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

