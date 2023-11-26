Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,254 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,226,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,152,872,000 after acquiring an additional 317,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.0 %

Boeing stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $171.70 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. UBS Group began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.38.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

