Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth $277,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 7.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 2,473.5% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LMND stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.59. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LMND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMND

Lemonade Profile

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.