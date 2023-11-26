Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,497 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

PGR opened at $163.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.00 and its 200-day moving average is $137.94. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $164.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,021 shares of company stock worth $8,028,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

