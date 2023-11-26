Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $219.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.93. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

