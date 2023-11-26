Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $116.78 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.37 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.91.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

