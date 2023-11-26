Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $471,000 Holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,401 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In other Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Steven Glenn Wittwer bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

