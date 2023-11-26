Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $490,000 Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PEO opened at $20.60 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.39%. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

(Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.