Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $516,000 Holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.25% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

