Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $516,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.25% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKN opened at $11.12 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

