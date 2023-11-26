Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $624,000 Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $99.01 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.32.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.