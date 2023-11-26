Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Toast were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Toast by 2,196.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 95.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $1,172,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,704.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $1,172,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,704.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,322 shares of company stock worth $7,938,852. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Toast

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.