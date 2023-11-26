Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.20% of Genesco worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of GCO opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.39 million, a PE ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.38. Genesco had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Further Reading

