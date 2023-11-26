Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $658,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

