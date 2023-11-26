Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $674,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUC stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

