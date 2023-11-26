Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MUC opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

