Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 135.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 17.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 445,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 65,426 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 36.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYI stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

