Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $599,000 in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.41% of Citi Trends as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 97.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 707.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Citi Trends by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $226.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $320,160.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 922,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,995,178.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,073 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $320,160.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 922,865 shares in the company, valued at $20,995,178.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,773 shares of company stock worth $1,015,809. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

