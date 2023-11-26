Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $669,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.10 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.10 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,093.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,810 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of ADC opened at $57.82 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

