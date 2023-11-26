Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $669,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

