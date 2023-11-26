Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $508,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,412,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,143,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

