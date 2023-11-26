Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,467 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 364.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 88.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,226 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In other news, EVP Wayne Thorsen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ADT Trading Up 0.8 %

ADT opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

