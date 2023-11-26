Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 11,656 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $18.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

