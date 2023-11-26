Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 14,481 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after buying an additional 6,015,475 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,707,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of APA by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,668 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

