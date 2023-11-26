Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 867.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Chewy Trading Down 0.8 %

Chewy stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.47 and a beta of 0.96. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

