Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,123,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
BCX opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $10.59.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
