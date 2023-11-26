Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,028 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 51.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,020,000 after buying an additional 2,047,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,562,000 after buying an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,481,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after buying an additional 140,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DISH shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

