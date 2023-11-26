Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 2,283 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.67.

Lemonade Stock Up 1.4 %

Lemonade stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.59. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Profile

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.