Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 455,028 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,028 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in DISH Network by 2,331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:DISH opened at $3.66 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.84.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DISH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.
DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.
