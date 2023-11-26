Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 49,285 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,285 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,446,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,442,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,031,000 after acquiring an additional 230,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,901,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,682,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

