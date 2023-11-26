Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 518,244 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,244 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bumble by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.86. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $27.92.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

