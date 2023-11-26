Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 223.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 88.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. The business had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

