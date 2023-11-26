Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,686 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $348.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.00. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $417.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.16%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

