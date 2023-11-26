Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LB. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.39.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$25.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$260.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.60 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8186916 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

