Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) versus Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Head to Head Analysis

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafly 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $342.56 million 0.30 $21.46 million $0.19 8.37 Leafly $47.36 million 0.24 $5.07 million ($8.10) -0.66

Xunlei has higher revenue and earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xunlei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Leafly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei 3.16% 3.87% 2.61% Leafly -33.19% N/A -56.03%

Volatility & Risk

Xunlei has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xunlei beats Leafly on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. It also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, consume, and store digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing services and products, live streaming services, and other internet value-added services. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

