Liberty Financial Group Limited (LFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor vehicle, commercial, and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF) lending services; unsecured and secured personal loans; business, commercial, lease income, residential and commercial SMSF loans, and business lines of credit; and commercial property, home, and car loans.

