Liberty Financial Group Limited (LFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.
Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Liberty Financial Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Financial Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.