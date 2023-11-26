Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

LECO opened at $195.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.92 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.48.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

